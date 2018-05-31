Skip to main content
Breaking News
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Trump Criticizes JAY-Z's 'Filthy' Language at Rally
Screenshot Courtesy of Jeorge Benton
'Empire Is My Day Job,' Jussie Smollett Says (Watch)
Photo Credit: © imageSPACE, © John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
The Best Reactions to Pusha T's Savage Drake Diss
Photo cred: © imageSPACE
LISTEN: Pusha T Responds to Drake Diss with 'The Story of Adidon'
Credit: F. Sadou/AdMedia
ABC Cancels 'Roseanne' After Star Tweets Racist Attack of Obama Adviser
Photo Credit: © Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Starbucks to Close Over 8,000 Stores for Anti-Bias Training
WPGC Presents Birthday Bash 2018!
Daily Schedule
The Joe Clair Morning Show
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
Poet
10:00 am
to
3:00 pm
The Home Team with DJ Flexx
3:00 pm
to
7:00 pm
Tony Redz, a.k.a. Mr. 24/7
7:00 pm
to
12:00 am
31
May
Smile Project Carnival
RFK Stadium
31
May
Herndon Festival
Herndon Festival
01
Jun
National Bike To Work Day
Wayne K. Curry
01
Jun
The Championship Tour
Jiffy Lube Live
02
Jun
WPGC @ Shell
Shell
Pusha T
WPGCFM: On-Demand
Episode 2: Buy Back the Block
Joe Clair's DCish
Tony Lewis on Chocolate City Change
WPGCFM: On-Demand
Episode 1: What's Going On In Our Schools?
Joe Clair's DCish
Lightshow at Broccoli City Festival 2018
WPGCFM: On-Demand
H.E.R at Broccoli City Festival 2018
WPGCFM: On-Demand
Miguel Explains What 'Come Thru and Chill' Means for Him
The Throwback
Kendrick Lamar Accepts Pulitzer Prize
Snoop Dogg Makes It Into the Guinness Book of World Records
'Roseanne' Canceled After Star's Racist Tweets
WATCH: Cardi B, Bad Bunny, J Balvin Drop "I Like It" Music Video
Drake Proclaims "I'm Upset" in Brand New 'Scorpion' Track
Nicki Minaj Confirms She Is Dating Eminem
YG, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz & Big Sean Come Together for “Big Bank”
Pusha T Responds to Album Art Criticism: 'Controversy' Is 'What Comes Along with Kanye West'
WATCH: J.Lo, DJ Khaled & Cardi B Drop "Dinero" Music Video
Nicki Minaj Pushes 'Queen' Release Back & Teases YG, Big Sean, 2 Chainz Collaboration
Morgan Freeman Apologizes in Wake of Harassment Accusations
Will Smith Is Out to Prove He's Still the Top Rapper in His Own Family
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Battle with Alopecia
WATCH: Jennifer Lopez Drops Video for 'Dinero,' featuring DJ Khaled & Cardi B
Trump Lauds NFL Policy Banning Kneeling for National Anthem
What's New to Netflix in June? Here's the Complete List!
What's Leaving Netflix In June 2018? Here's the List!
Three Men Charged with Sexual Abuse of Four Victims in Oxon Hill Church Program for At-Risk Youth
WATCH: Police Release Video of Oxon Hill Homicide Suspects
Judge Rules 30-Year-Old Must Move Out, After Being Sued By His Parents
