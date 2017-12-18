Tony Redz Xmas Party - Dave & Buster's Tony Redz had a ball for the kids at Dave & Buster's in Capitol Heights.

PHOTOS: Joe Clair's Pretty Good Comedy Show Joe Clair, joined by several comedians, held a live comedy show at The District Live.

PHOTOS: 'Two Can Play that Game' Cast at The District LiveThe cast of stage play "Two Can Play that Game" dropped by The District Live and met fans.