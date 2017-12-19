G-Eazy Concert Tickets contest December 18 – December 22, 2017.

For the G-Eazy Concert Tickets Contest, enter between 10:00am ET on Monday December 18, 2017 and 11:00pm ET on Friday December 22, 2017 by being the 18th caller at 1-877-955-5267 when you hear the cue to call. Up to Ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Two (2) Tickets to see G-Eazy on Saturday March 17, 2018 at DAR Constitution Hall (1776 D Street NW, Washington, DC 20006) valued at approximately $100.00 courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WPGC- FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Chris Rock Concert Tickets contest December 18 – December 22, 2017.

For the Chris Rock Concert Tickets Contest, enter between 6:00am ET on Monday December 18, 2017 and 10:00am ET on Friday December 22, 2017 by being the 18th caller at 1-877-955-5267 when you hear the cue to call. Up to Ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Two (2) Tickets to see Chris Rock on Saturday January 6, 2018 at DAR Constitution Hall (1776 D Street NW, Washington, DC 20006) valued at approximately $100.00 courtesy of Live Nation. Otherwise, WPGC- FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

The Game $100 Amex Gift contest December 18 – December 22, 2017.

For the “The Game” $100 Amex Gift Card Contest, enter between 10:00am ET on Monday December 18, 2017 and 7:00pm ET on Friday December 22, 2017 by being the 18th caller at 1-877-955-5267 when you hear the cue to call. Up to Ten (10) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive One (1) $100.00 American Express Gift Card valued at approximately $100.00 courtesy of Entertainment One and The Game. Otherwise, WPGC- FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Backyard Band contest December 18 – December 22, 2017.

For the Backyard Band Contest, enter between 6:00am ET on Monday December 18, 2017 and 11:00pm ET on Friday December 22, 2017 by being the 18th caller at 1-877-955-5267 when you hear the cue to call. You must be 21 years of age or older to win. Up to Fifteen (15) winners will be selected and upon verification, will receive Two (2) Tickets to see the Backyard Band at the Fillmore (8656 Colesville Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910) on Saturday December 30, 2017 valued at approximately $80.00 courtesy of DCLA. Otherwise, WPGC- FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.