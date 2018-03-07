(Photo by Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun/TNS/Sipa USA)

Fans in College Park love their Terrapin hoops, and it shows.

College Park was named the 10th best city for college basketball fans in a recent study by WalletHub.

The rankings for the ‘2018 Best Cities for College Basketball Fans report’ were based off nine different metrics, varying from winning percentage, stadium capacity, social media engagement, the number of teams in a city, and more.

Check out the best and worst city ranks below:

Best Cities for College Hoops Fans Worst Cities for College Hoops Fans 1 Chapel Hill, NC 280 Fairfax, VA 2 Lawrence, KS 281 Jonesboro, AR 3 Los Angeles, CA 282 Lynchburg, VA 4 Durham, NC 283 Colorado Springs, CO 5 Lexington, KY 284 Hackensack, NJ 6 Philadelphia, PA 285 Riverside, CA 7 Storrs, CT 287 Pocatello, ID 8 Bloomington, IN 287 Clinton, SC 9 East Lansing, MI 288 Daytona Beach, FL 10 College Park, MD 289 New Britain, CT

Morgantown, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. narrowly missed the top 10 for best college basketball cities, coming in at 11 and 12 respectively.

WalletHub.com surveyed more than 280 cities across the U.S. for their rankings so three DMV cities cracking the top 15 isn’t shabby.

