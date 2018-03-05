Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for Original screenplay for “Get Out” during the 90th Academy Awards (Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)
Jordan Peele was awarded Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out” at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, making him the first black screenwriter to win the Oscar in the category.
The comedian, screenwriter, and director took the time to thank everyone “who raised my voice and let me make this movie” in his acceptance speech.
Peele and “Get Out” were nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, going into the awards show.
The director received a standing ovation when his name was announced.