Jordan Peele accepts the Oscar for Original screenplay for “Get Out” during the 90th Academy Awards (Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jordan Peele was awarded Best Original Screenplay for “Get Out” at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday night, making him the first black screenwriter to win the Oscar in the category.

The comedian, screenwriter, and director took the time to thank everyone “who raised my voice and let me make this movie” in his acceptance speech.

THE OSCARS: Award for Best Writing for Original Screenplay goes to Jordan Peele for “Get Out.” "I love you for shouting out at the theater, for shouting out at the screen. Let’s keep going." #Oscars pic.twitter.com/uZYH6f9tWd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) March 5, 2018

Peele and “Get Out” were nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture, going into the awards show.

The director received a standing ovation when his name was announced.

I just won an Oscar. WTF?!? — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) March 5, 2018

"I want to dedicate this to everyone who let me raise my voice." Jordan Peele becomes the first black screenwriter to win an Oscar for best original screenplay for "Get Out." https://t.co/Pz7lYSrDCd #Oscars pic.twitter.com/n85Ljc6ER2 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 5, 2018

Jordan Peele is the first Black writer to win for original screenplay. He's just 1 of 4 Black writers to be nominated….IN NINETY YEARS. #Oscars — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 5, 2018

Deeply emotional . This one was personal . thank you for being our humble hero !!! Best original screenplay !!! @JordanPeele — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) March 5, 2018