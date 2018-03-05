By Hayden Wright

At last night’s Academy Awards telecast, Common performed his nominated song “Stand Up For Something” from the film Marshall. He was joined by singer Andra Day who also appears on the record.

At the top of their performance, Common delivered a timely verse that addressed pressing political issues of the day — including hurricane relief, feminism, immigration and gun reform.

Regarding the latter, the rapper (who already has an Oscar for “Glory,” his Selma collaboration with John legend) hit out at the National Rifle Association. He addressed the recent shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and said the NRA is “in God’s way.”

“On Oscar night, this is the dream we tell/ A land where Dreamers live and freedom dwells/ Immigrants get the benefits, we put up monuments for the feminists/ Tell the NRA they in God’s way/ And to the people of Parkland we say Ase/ Sentiments of love for the people/ From Africa, Haiti to Puerto Rico,” Common rapped.

Shortly afterward, the NRA tweeted a video in response to Common, defending their platform and demonstrating their support for veterans. Common went home empty-handed at the Oscars (“Remember Me” from Coco won Best Original Song) but used his moment in the spotlight to speak his mind. The rapper also managed to take a dig at President Donald Trump during his appearance:

“New victory off of old faith/ A President that trolls with hate/ He don’t control our fate because God is great/ When they go low we stay in the heights/ I stand for peace, love and women’s rights,” he rapped.

See Common political rap here:

Here is the NRA’s Response: