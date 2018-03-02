By Robyn Collins
DJ Khaled has released “Top Off,” the first track from his upcoming project, Father of Asahd, and it features some of his biggest friends in the biz.
JAY-Z, Beyoncé and Future join the rapper and producer on the hook-filled single.
In the song, Future raps about peeling the top off of a Maybach, while JAY-Z raps about Meek Mill, his daughter Blue Ivy, Prince, and dropping $91,000 on Ace of Spades champagne.
Queen Bey, meanwhile, does her thing with panache, singing, “”I break the internet/ Top two and I ain’t number two/ My body, my ice, my cash/ All real I’m a triple threat.”
A music video for the song puts Khaled right into a scene from Transformers, with a Decepticon literally taking Khaled’s car’s “Top Off.”
