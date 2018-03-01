This March, WPGC 95.5 presents HER-STORY!

We are celebrating our shero trailblazers and the women who followed in their footsteps all throughout Women’s History Month.

From Ella Fitzgerald to Beyoncé, Diane Carroll to Viola Davis, Josephine Baker to Misty Copeland, WPGC’s HER-STORY spotlights our sheroes of yesterday, today and the future!

Beyoncé (Photo: Robert Hanashiro / USA Today)

Viola Davis (Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Misty Copeland (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Check out the full list of sheroes we’re featuring below:

* Şerif Turgut and Vildana Puric (a.k.a Sunni and the City!)
* Althea Gibson and Venus & Serena Williams
* Madame C.J. Walker and Oprah Winfrey
* Lusia Harris and Sheryl Swoopes
* Hattie McDaniel and Halle Berry
* Fannie Lou Hamer and Melanie Campbell
* Ella Fitzgerald and Beyoncé
* Alice Coachman and Jackie Joyner Kersee
* Diane Carroll and Viola Davis
* Shirley Chisholm and Condoleezza Rice
* Judith Jamison and Misty Copeland
* Dominque Dawes and Gabby Douglas
* Gloria Steinem and Tarana Burke
* Rita Morena and Jenifer Lopez

Sponsored by the Children’s Guild of D.C.

