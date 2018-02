Photo via PGPD

A 23-year-old resident of Arlington , Virginia was stabbed and killed in Oxon Hill on Sunday, according to police. Investigators do not believe the crime was random.

Authorities found 23-year-old Yefrin Argueta of South Wakefield Street outside the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue suffering from stab wounds.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect and/or motive in the case.

