A Prince George’s County man has been arrested for throwing sulfuric acid on his roommate’s face and upper body, causing critical injuries, police say.

The suspect is 28-year-old Bekre Abdela of the 1000 block of East-West Highway in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville. Abdela is charged with attempted murder, assault and additional charges.

Officers responded to to the 1000 block of East-West Highway for the report of a roommate dispute on February 24. They found the the victim, an adult female, suffering from chemical burns.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The suspected roommate left the scene but was arrested on February 26. He admitted his involvement in the attack to police.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram