Filed Under:pgpd

A Prince George’s County man has been arrested for throwing sulfuric acid on his roommate’s face and upper body, causing critical injuries, police say.

The suspect is 28-year-old Bekre Abdela of the 1000 block of East-West Highway in the unincorporated portion of Hyattsville. Abdela is charged with attempted murder, assault and additional charges.

Officers responded to to the 1000 block of East-West Highway for the report of a roommate dispute on February 24. They found the the victim, an adult female, suffering from chemical burns.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The suspected roommate left the scene but was arrested on February 26. He admitted his involvement in the attack to police.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live