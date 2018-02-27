Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kids from Kevin Durant’s hometown of Seat Pleasant will tour the National Museum of African American History and Culture with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes.

Golden State Warriors will celebrate their championship in D.C. today by touring the African American Museum with students from Seat Pleasant, the hometown of Kevin Durant. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 27, 2018

The team “decided to go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale,” where local kids would be able to attend but not media, the report states.

In September, Donald Trump withdrew the 2017 NBA champs’ invitation to the White House *after* Stephen Curry expressed that he would’t be interested in making the trip.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Head coach Steve Kerr relayed to media that the final decision was ultimately up the team.

“It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do,” Kerr said to ESPN. “So, they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

