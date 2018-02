Listen to WPGC all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Joe Clair & Friends Comedy Show

The show, featuring comedians Kleon, Leonard Ouzts, Alex Scott, goes down Saturday, March 3 at Bethesda Blues & Jazz Supper Club.

There are two shows 7pm & 10pm and tickets are on sale now.

For Tickets & More Event Info Click Here

Courtesy of Bethesda Blues & Jazz

For WPGC- FM general contest rules, click HERE.