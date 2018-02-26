. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Listen to WPGC for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Je’Caryous Johnson presents “Set It Off.”

The stageplay, starring Da Brat, Letoya Luckett, Demetria McKinney, & Kyla Pratt, is scheduled for March 16-18 at The Warner Theatre.

Your favorite movie is now a hit play with the characters you love.

Tickets are on sale now. For tickets more event information click here

Courtesy of Je’Caryous Johnson

For WPGC- FM general contest rules, click HERE.