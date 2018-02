Photo Credit: Theresa Bouche/AdMedia

Listen to the Joe Clair Morning Show all week for your chance to win a pair of tickets to “Lit AF” Tour Hosted by Martin Lawrence.

The show is set for Saturday, June 9 at Capital One Arena

Catch comedians Deray Davis, J.B. Smoove, Rickey Smiley, & Adele Givens live!

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

Courtesy of AEG Live

