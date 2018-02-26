Filed Under:Black Panther
Just when we thought we had seen it all from Letitia Wright a.k.a ‘Shuri’ from “Black Panther,” she shows us something else she is really good at….freestyle rapping!

The “Black Panther” standout actually dropped numerous freestyles on the set of the film. Co-star Lupita Nyong’o shared another one of Wright’s freestyles on her Twitter page.

Clearly, Letitia can kick it!

