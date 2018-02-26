(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Just when we thought we had seen it all from Letitia Wright a.k.a ‘Shuri’ from “Black Panther,” she shows us something else she is really good at….freestyle rapping!

Letitia is literally queen of all things. She’s free-styling effortlessly pic.twitter.com/wqsrzuHw1P — Black Women (@Njadakastan) February 23, 2018

The “Black Panther” standout actually dropped numerous freestyles on the set of the film. Co-star Lupita Nyong’o shared another one of Wright’s freestyles on her Twitter page.

Clearly, Letitia can kick it!

