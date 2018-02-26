Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her and Kanye West’s third child, Chicago.

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

“Baby Chicago,” she captioned the photo.

Kardashian revealed the birth on her website, letting the world know the baby was born January 15 at 12:47 a.m., weighing in at 7lbs, 6oz.

The family released a statement confirming the child’s birth:

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.