A rapper known in the DMV as Simba has been sentenced for 24 years for robbing five high school students at gunpoint last year, according to Fox 5.

18-year-old Shiloh Young and an accomplice stole various items from five Watkins Mill High School students as they were walking back from lunch.

“This is a huge win for the community,” said Montgomery County Police Lt. Jason Cokinos. “The crime rate that this organization, these leaders were overseeing and encouraging, it will definitely put a dent in crime in the Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village area. People should feel good about the sentences knowing that two violent felons are off the street for a significant period of time.”

Young faces a separate first-degree murder charge from a robbery-gone-wrong back in February of 2017.

Update: Fourth Suspect Arrested for Montgomery Village Homicidehttps://t.co/Od81uCPhD3 pic.twitter.com/TaUpvQZOA5 — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) April 7, 2017

Police say 18-year-old Shiloh Young and four accomplices planned on robbing a drug dealer at the 8500 block of Hawk Run Terrace in Montgomery Village.

As the group met with the 23-year-old who they planned on robbing, shots were exchanged, leaving one of the robbers dead, according to police.

The 23-year-old was also shot but sustained only non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Young is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Simba has garnered a buzz in the area, with several of his music videos eclipsing 500,000 views on YouTube.

Read the full press release here.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter