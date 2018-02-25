Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has committed $10 million to help disadvantaged kids in Prince George’s County attend college, according to the Washington Post.

Durant donated the money on a program called College Track, a program designed to help students with the entire college process. His contribution will help with “construction and operating expenses,” according to the Post.

This isn’t the first charitable act Durant has done for his hometown.

The Golden State Warriors superstar donated nearly $60,000 donation for new basketball courts at the Seat Pleasant Activity Center back in May.

Along with the college program, Durant is also building his own center in Seat Pleasant called the Durant Center.

“The Durant Center has been a dream of mine for a long time,” Durant wrote on Twitter, “excited to announce it’s finally happening in Prince George’s County.”