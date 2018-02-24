Filed Under:concert, Contests, Fillmore Silver Spring, Go-Go music, junkyard band, winning weekend, wpgc
The Junkyard Band was crankin’ performing some of their biggest go-go hits to close out the 28th Annual Birthday Bash on June 3. (Photos by WPGC Street Team)

Listen to WPGC for your chance to win a pair of tickets to check out Junkyard Band Presents: The Man, The Myth, The DC Legend-Happy Birthday Buggs.

The show is set for Saturday, March 10 at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

Come and party with your favorite band and celebrate Buggs birthday with him and some other Go-Go Community Celebrities.

Tickets are on sale now.

For Tickets & More Event Information Click Here 

Courtesy of CD Enterprises

