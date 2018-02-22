Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

When the Golden State Warriors make their lone trip to D.C. this season, they will not be visiting the White House. Instead, the Warriors have reserved time to meet with local D.C. kids, according to ESPN.com’s Chris Haynes and Ramona Shelburne.

The team “decided to go on a private tour of an undisclosed locale,” where local kids would be able to attend but not media, the report states.

In September, Donald Trump withdrew the 2017 NBA champs’ invitation to the White House *after* Stephen Curry expressed that he would’t be interested in making the trip.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Head coach Steve Kerr relayed to media that the final decision was ultimately up the team.

“It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do,” Kerr said to ESPN. “So, they made their plans. I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

