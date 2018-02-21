Photo via PGPD

A Prince George’s County police officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation in Brandywine, police say.

“Our fallen hero is Corporal Mujahid Ramzziddin. He was assigned to our Special Operations Division, Harbor Unit. He served his community for 14 years,” the department tweeted.

#NOW: Police Chief, County Exec, County State’s Attorney address media after Officer is shot. Corporal Mujahid A. Ramazziddin is the officer who was killed. pic.twitter.com/EJkVEs9kBJ — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) February 21, 2018

The officer who died was a 13-year member of the police force who answered the door when a neighbor in a domestic dispute sought help. Officer is a father, son, husband and former Marine. — Lynh Bui (@ByLynhBui) February 21, 2018

Ramzziddin was responding to an disturbance at his neighbor’s home when he was shot. Law enforcement who arrived on the scene shot and killed the suspect, according to police.

There is a history of domestic calls involving the suspect who is dead. Police have not yet named the suspect. He likely was not in legal possession of the gun based on history, according to @ChiefPGPD. — Lynh Bui (@ByLynhBui) February 21, 2018

Watch authorities address the media below:

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect who was killed.

“With broken hearts, we are announcing that one of our officers was shot and killed today. The brave officer was shot while stepping in to protect a woman threatened in a domestic situation. Please keep his family and our department in your prayers,” police said in a statement.

Indian Head Highway (Rt. 210) at Old Fort Road is closed into evening rush hour in both directions due to police investigation.

