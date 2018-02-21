(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

11 speed cameras were damaged in D.C. shortly after midnight Tuesday, police say.

Initially, police reported that three cameras were damaged but announced later Tuesday that eight more had been damaged.

D.C. police say they’re searching for the suspect or suspects who damaged the cameras between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

A full list of the damaged camera was provided by police. (Via NBC Washington)

DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue – South Bound

800 block of Ridge Road, Southeast – Northwest Bound

DC 295 Northeast .1 Mile South of Eastern Avenue – North Bound

3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast – Northwest Bound

3200 block of Fort Lincoln Drive, Northeast – Southbound

600 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast – South Bound

2200 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast – Southeast Bound

1400 block of Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast – South Bound

800 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast – East Bound

1200 block Eastern Avenue, Northeast – Southeast Bound

Fort Lincoln Drive – North Bound at 31st Street, Northeast

Officers reported that cameras had ” been pushed over and the camera had been ripped off the wiring,” and that “wiring was ripped completely out and no camera was located,” according to the Washington Post.

There are about 300 different speed camera locations in the District.

