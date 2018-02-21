Filed Under:John Wall
Washington Wizards point guard and former one-and-done John Wall is headed back to school to earn his bachelor’s degree, Candace Bucker of the Washington Post first reported.

Wall will head back to the University of Kentucky this summer to pursue his degree in business.

“I’m going back to school this summer to get my business degree,” Wall said over All-Star Weekend. “That’s what I’m focusing on. I promised my dad that.”

Wall’s father died when the future All-Star was 8 years old. In January, Wall wrote his father a letter through The Undefeated where he talked about honoring his father’s memory and more.

Congrats, John!

