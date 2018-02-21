Filed Under:d.c. police
Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

The family of Terrence Sterling, an unarmed black motorcyclist who was killed by a D.C. Police officer in 2016, has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with the D.C. government, according to NBC4’s Mark Segraves.

The City will pay the family 3.5 million dollars, according to Fox 5’s Paul Wagner.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said charges won’t be filed against the officer, Brian Trainer, due to insufficient evidence that he was using unreasonable force or he wasn’t acting in self-defense.

Sterling was shot in the neck and side at around 4:20 in the morning on September 11, 2016. Trainer didn’t activate his body camera until after the fatal shooting.

