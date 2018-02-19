Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Foxx likes to keep his private life, private. So much so that Foxx literally walked off an ESPN interview when the anchor asked him about his special lady.

Foxx was doing a pre-celebrity game interview with ESPN’s Michael Smith when Smith decided to ask him about how he practiced for the game, while slyly bringing up Holmes.

“I know you prepared because I saw pictures,” Smith said. “Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine’s Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?”

Jamie was not feeling it at all. Watch his reaction below.