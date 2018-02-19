Photo cred: © Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports, © Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Hart introduced the players at the 2018 NBA All Star game. Fergie then sang the national anthem. According the internet, both of them failed miserably.

The comedian took a different route with the player introductions this year, teasing each player he introduced with a personalized joke. Unfortunately for Hart,the introduction dragged on and he came became the butt of the joke on the internet, not the players he was roasting.

Everyone: it can't get worse than Kevin Hart

Fergie: hold my beer — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) February 19, 2018

The NBA All-Stars when Kevin Hart introduced them. 😂 pic.twitter.com/RRBraK4Xmp — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2018

Kevin Hart: 'Same time next year guys?'

NBA: pic.twitter.com/XD4tlrp54c — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 19, 2018

Kevin Hart the past 20 mins pic.twitter.com/mi3bSkTQjG — EL FOOSAY (@SheHatesJacoby) February 19, 2018

Dame definitely wants to see Kevin Hart after the game pic.twitter.com/XhrZBuRaln — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) February 19, 2018

Remember when Dave Chappelle said he didn't wanna end up like Kevin Hart? This is what he meant — ً (@NotCleveland) February 19, 2018

people, we have empowered kevin hart for far too long. this must stop. — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) February 19, 2018

And, just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse than the introduction, Fergie gave us her rendition of the national anthem.

Draymond Green cracking up during Fergie’s national anthem 😭 pic.twitter.com/lPRTh7bmEy — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 19, 2018

Ban Fergie from ever singing. I think I sprained my face cringing. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 19, 2018

Charles Barkley on Fergie's #NationalAnthem: "I need a cigarette after that" pic.twitter.com/EvbnmPMkOR — ＭＩＫＥ ░▒▓█ マイケル (@northexpedition) February 19, 2018