Kevin Hart introduced the players at the 2018 NBA All Star game. Fergie then sang the national anthem. According the internet, both of them failed miserably.

The comedian took a different route with the player introductions this year, teasing each player he introduced with a personalized joke. Unfortunately for Hart,the introduction dragged on and he came became the butt of the joke on the internet, not the players he was roasting.

And, just when we thought it couldn’t get any worse than the introduction, Fergie gave us her rendition of the national anthem.

