Remy Ma is coming to the DMV in March to shut down the Fillmore Silver Spring in a concert presented exclusively by WPGC!

Catch the reigning queen of hip hop live on Thursday, March 29.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.

The Grammy Award nominated rapper is known for her impeccable rhyme skill and authentic rap credentials.

In 2017, Remy was crowned the “Best Female Rap Artist” at the BET Awards, beating out Nicki Minaj.

