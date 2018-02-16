“Black Panther” is finally here and the hype is real in the District, which now boasts its own “Black Panther” pop-up.

Enter Wakanda is a way for Marvel fans to live “the experience of the ‘Black Panther’ film,” Gregory Jackson Jr. told WPGC’s Poet. Jackson co-founded The Wave, which hosts pop-ups around D.C.

The pop-up features themed cocktails, works from local artists, local DJs, interactive exhibits and more.

Enter Wakanda is open now through Monday, February 19, at Red Lounge, 2013 14th St NW. Tickets are going fast, so grab yours at here.

