People all across the nation were not playing games when it came to the premiere of “Black Panther.”
Folks showed up in traditional African dashikis, “Coming to America” suits, and even rolled out with full blown processionals.
We've seen the memes about showing up to #BlackPanther in royal attire and we are loving that y'all took it further than a meme! Y'all went OUT for this movie, and we can't say that we are mad at it!
