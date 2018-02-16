Mandatory Credit: Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK

People all across the nation were not playing games when it came to the premiere of “Black Panther.”

Folks showed up in traditional African dashikis, “Coming to America” suits, and even rolled out with full blown processionals.

He got plates of food. I wanna go home already lol pic.twitter.com/BYf3Yz5AwE — Tip (@Xoxo__tiff_) February 16, 2018

When @richfactory does the damn thing!!! Ngiyabonga kakhulu guys and to @makeupbyminkzz the way you beat my face though 😍. And to @umgsa thank you for bringing me out tonight #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanther #WestInkForLife pic.twitter.com/QPdMoD4Bmd — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) February 15, 2018

#BlackPanther: Fans around the country dressed in some amazing clothing for opening night https://t.co/4H8fWnze59 #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/tT8WIkrdeM — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) February 16, 2018

People were NOT playing about #BlackPanther at all lol pic.twitter.com/7dLFS3sYje — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 16, 2018

Black Panther Friday 👑 pic.twitter.com/ZpiVdqg2FQ — Yolanda Mkhize (@YolaMkhize) February 16, 2018

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram