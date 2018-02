Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Ciara and Russel Wilson’s 9-month-old baby girl Sienna is too cute!

The couple shared the photos of their child for the first time Thursday and the world was gushing at all the cuteness.

Ciara lets the world finally meet baby Sienna. Sheโ€™s beautiful! (photos by Russell Wilson ๐Ÿ’™) pic.twitter.com/ijx4mHyieg — Astasia Williams (@AstasiaWill) February 15, 2018

Ciara shares pictures from her daughter Sienna's first photoshoot ๐Ÿ’— pic.twitter.com/xyMxUZXx4q — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 15, 2018

Spotted: Ciara & her daughter baby girl Sienna. pic.twitter.com/9KuSN7EKza — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 15, 2018

Sienna and Ciara as a baby pic.twitter.com/3vR9sMzy1s — Liz (@MothaCiBey) February 15, 2018

More Photos of @Ciara with Her Daughter, Sienna โค๏ธ pic.twitter.com/TP7PCnWtRh — Taylor Payne (@Taylor_Payne_92) February 15, 2018

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram