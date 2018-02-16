A Silver Spring man was found shot dead outside a vacant Prince George’s County home on Valentine’s Day.

Officers found 37-year-old Maurice Ward suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at 1300 block of Oates Street in Capitol Heights. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

They responded to the home around 4:20 p.m. on February 14 for a welfare check.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live