The music video for the Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake collab “King’s Dead” is here.

The track is featured on Jay Rock’s forthcoming LP as well as the “Black Panther” soundtrack. The new video was directed by Dave Free and Jack Begert.

Related: Kendrick Lamar Releases ‘Black Panther’ Tracklist

The video follows up the gorgeous “All the Stars” music video with Kendrick and SZA, the first visual off the “Black Panther” soundtrack.

