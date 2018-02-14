DMV Folk Put a Twist on Valentine’s Day with ‘DMV Valentines Day Cards’
The DMV is a special place.
People from the area put their own twist on Valentine’s Day with their own DMV-themed love messages, using the hashtag “#DMVValentinesDayCards.”
Mumbo sauce is red
And you my whole boo
You jihh like yeah
On muvas, I love you #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— KAE💛TEE (@Crazy_short) February 14, 2018
I love you to Waldorf and back #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Louis Vuitton Don Fan acc (@AfricanRambo) February 13, 2018
Guns, and bells,
Glocks, and scales,
Im a lover bitch i hope you can tell,
Imma yeahhh once i get outta jail#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Deadlyjordan (@J2RD3N_) February 14, 2018
every time i fart, i think about you cause you my stink ❤️ #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— mino (@_MarcelKoffi) February 13, 2018
“im so glad i didn’t make you a lick like my goodmen told me to❤️” #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— LALA. (@YUMKAE) February 14, 2018
I’m tryna eat you like Iverson Mall Snickerdoodles #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Nas 🕷 (@nastyyy_nas) February 14, 2018
you the kill to my moe, the jih to my like, the mumbo sauce to my 3 piece. stamp i love you shawty #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— mino (@_MarcelKoffi) February 13, 2018
We go together like diesel jeans and new balances #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Louis Vuitton Don Fan acc (@AfricanRambo) February 13, 2018
Roses are red
fuck this champ as card
I love you on muvas
And that shit’s barred #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Steven Hollingsworth (@stevenh1219) February 14, 2018
Be the new to my balance
Moe to my kill
The Largo to my road
The Guns to my bells#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— TreeTime🌴 (@JugginTy) February 14, 2018
Fool you just yeahhh and I’m tryna make you yeahhhhhh #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— gabiranga (@Mamigabzz) February 13, 2018
Roses are red,
Violets ain’t blue
Dis jah champ
But im tryna love you#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— HeWoke (@petty_wott) February 13, 2018
You more than a leg…you jhi like my whole heart moe #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— A Young King (@TheKing_Duh) February 14, 2018
roses are red
violets are blue
you the kill to my moe
and shawdy I jhi love you#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Zo➰ (@CurlyHeadZo) February 14, 2018
you can wear my helly even in sub zero temps #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— can i please get a waffle? (@_loafmanchris_) February 13, 2018
Roses are red
I can’t see that far
But I caught my eye on you
And that shit all the way bar#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— TreeTime🌴 (@JugginTy) February 14, 2018
roses are red
i am a dyke
i stay in waldorf
yea its jhi like a hike#dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Legg$tar. (@leggstarsam) February 14, 2018
Imma take off my helly and put a baby in your belly. #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Jeanius 🤫 (@YoungJeanious) February 14, 2018
Roses are red
Mumbo sauce is too
You jihh like yeah
I love you #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— LL COOL K (@_ScottiePimpin) February 14, 2018
You the kill to my moe and the mumbo to my 3piece shawty ❤️ #dmvvalentinesdaycards
— Taliban Wan 🐐👹 (@Swaggyy__jay) February 13, 2018
#dmvvalentinesdaycards are hilarious yo
— kiki (@_vxrgo_) February 14, 2018