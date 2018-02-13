Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

A wax museum in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is catching heat on social media for their new, very white-washed Beyoncé figure.

Twitter user Ama Scriver tweeted the photo, and needless to say, it looks nothing like Queen Bey.

According to the curators of the wax museum in Niagara Falls, this is Beyoncé. 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/jrhd1J1qlI — Ama Scriver (@amascriver) February 11, 2018

And sadly, this not the first time Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum has failed to properly depict the singer.

Related: Beyoncé Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Stirs Controversy

Why is this so hard, people?

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

They really cant get Beyoncé's wax figure right… I mean these look more like Becky with the dry hair 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/GZ0ZpFeX7H — Yoncé💛💙💜💚💗 (@DreamYonce347) February 12, 2018

Here’s what Twitter has to say about this epic fail:

Breaking: Beyoncé is now Dee from ”Always Sunny.” https://t.co/Zz7cDXG3B2 — Kashana (@kashanacauley) February 12, 2018

That's clearly sweet Dee pic.twitter.com/HatrlkCVTh — conversation joiner (@sssssparkers) February 12, 2018

It’s shameful. Then again – not sure wax could ever do Queen B justice. pic.twitter.com/oPl1s6T9qO — Avery Francis (@AveryFrancis) February 11, 2018

These wax sculptor people keep making Beyoncé white, and just… no. https://t.co/0yRtQWtfsH — First Time Trek 🖤🧡 (@FirstTimeTrek) February 12, 2018

the wax figure’s face! she can’t believe she’s supposed to be Beyoncé, either https://t.co/1zIbrXS7Of — jonathan frandzone (@notallbhas) February 12, 2018

For real I am obsessed with how bad this wax museum is. It is the rudest tourist attraction. — Jessica Bloom (@jess__bloom) February 13, 2018

Do better, wax museums.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram