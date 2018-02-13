Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today
A wax museum in Niagara Falls, Ontario, is catching heat on social media for their new, very white-washed Beyoncé figure.
Twitter user Ama Scriver tweeted the photo, and needless to say, it looks nothing like Queen Bey.
And sadly, this not the first time Louis Tussaud’s Wax Museum has failed to properly depict the singer.
Why is this so hard, people?
Here’s what Twitter has to say about this epic fail:
Do better, wax museums.
