(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Despite vowing to never marry again, Idris Elba proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Saturday.

HE’S OFF THE MARKET! Idris Elba proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre 💍 pic.twitter.com/19pWvm23y6 — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 10, 2018

The actor popped the question to Sabrina Dhowre at Rio Cinema in London, where he was screening his movie, “Yardie.” The proposal came as a surprise to many, as Elba said he didn’t think he would ever get marred again in an interview with Essence.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” Elba said. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

Clearly Elba had a change of heart. While Dhowre may have felt like the luckiest woman in the world in that moment, women all around the world were envious of the model.

Please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/fdfBvHhDsm — Tony Starch (@_CakeBawse) February 10, 2018

Idris Elba’s girl managed to get a proposal out of him despite him vowing to never marry again. Where can I buy such sauce? — kadi (@kxdilu) February 10, 2018

just read "idris elba proposed to his girlfriend" so why do i not see the ring on my finger — hattie (@hattiesoykan) February 10, 2018

idris elba is engaged to someone the same age as me. please respect my privacy in this difficult time, i will not be taking any questions. pic.twitter.com/Tdquo4RoUx — Syar S. Alia (@syarsalia) February 10, 2018

Thxs everyone for all your condolences… Congrats to @idriselba on his engagement..listening to “I’ll be There” when drinking bottomless Mimosas… 😅😅😅#idrisisoffthemarket pic.twitter.com/MWQ7tYRDqO — Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 10, 2018

My wife seemed a lil too gutted when I told her Idris Elba was off the market… 😒 — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 10, 2018

idris elba proposed to his gf. is every women on dis world ok — STUNNA 🦇 (@LILAFRIMANE) February 10, 2018

Idris Elba has proposed

Me: pic.twitter.com/zh0k1WYbpD — Seyi Akiwowo (@seyiakiwowo) February 10, 2018

Finding out that Idris Elba got engaged but it wasn't to me pic.twitter.com/atiK1ygANG — Miss L.A.P. (@NyawalTut) February 10, 2018

Just found out Idris Elba is engaged. Please keep me in your prayers during this difficult time. — shauna (@goldengateblond) February 10, 2018

When you hear that Idris Elba got engaged pic.twitter.com/JMTH44hcKZ — Clarkisha Kent: Thrower of Wakandan Wigs (@IWriteAllDay_) February 10, 2018

No I’m not crying and staring longingly at a picture of Idris Elba while listening to “My Heart Will Go On.” Why do you ask? — Julie Kedzie (@julesk_fighter) February 10, 2018

Idris Elba is engaged…but not to me. Please respect my privacy during this time while I grieve. — BRAYTON BOWMAN (@braytonbowman) February 10, 2018

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram