Despite vowing to never marry again, Idris Elba proposed to his longtime girlfriend on Saturday.

The actor popped the question to Sabrina Dhowre at Rio Cinema in London, where he was screening his movie, “Yardie.” The proposal came as a surprise to many, as Elba said he didn’t think he would ever get marred again in an interview with Essence.

“Am I ever gonna get remarried? I don’t think so. Yeah, I don’t think so,” Elba said. “Marriage is an institution of sorts. And I’ve done it. It’s not for everybody. It’s not my life’s calling.”

Clearly Elba had a change of heart. While Dhowre may have felt like the luckiest woman in the world in that moment, women all around the world were envious of the model.

