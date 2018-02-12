Barack and Michelle Obama made a rare public appearance in the District Monday as their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.
The former president selected Kehinde Wiley, a painter trained out of Yale University, to complete his portrait. Wiley is known for his portraits of African-Americans in his Old Master style paintings, CNN reports.
Wiley is also the first black artist to paint a portrait for the gallery. His portrait of Obama will hang in the hall of presidents.
For her portrait, the former first lady selected Amy Sherald, a local artist out of Baltimore for the task. Sherald was the first woman to win the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.
“Let’s just start by saying, ‘wow,’ ” Michelle said after seeing the portraits.
Mrs. Obama’s portrait will hang in the “recent acquisitions” corridor.
In classic Obama fashion, Barack found a way to charm the audience, telling them “we miss you guys.”
We miss y’all too.
