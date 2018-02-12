Filed Under:Barack Obama, michelle obama, Smithsonian, Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery
(Photo by Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Barack and Michelle Obama made a rare public appearance in the District Monday as their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The former president selected Kehinde Wiley, a painter trained out of Yale University, to complete his portrait. Wiley is known for his portraits of African-Americans in his Old Master style paintings, CNN reports.

Wiley is also the first black artist to paint a portrait for the gallery. His portrait of Obama will hang in the hall of presidents.

For her portrait, the former first lady selected Amy Sherald, a local artist out of Baltimore for the task. Sherald was the first woman to win the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

“Let’s just start by saying, ‘wow,’ ” Michelle said after seeing the portraits.

Mrs. Obama’s portrait will hang in the “recent acquisitions” corridor.

In classic Obama fashion, Barack found a way to charm the audience, telling them “we miss you guys.”

We miss y’all too.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live