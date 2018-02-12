(Photo by Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Barack and Michelle Obama made a rare public appearance in the District Monday as their portraits were unveiled at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

The official portraits. Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley. Michelle Obama by Amy Sherald. pic.twitter.com/xZzBYTJhKn — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 12, 2018

The former president selected Kehinde Wiley, a painter trained out of Yale University, to complete his portrait. Wiley is known for his portraits of African-Americans in his Old Master style paintings, CNN reports.

Wiley is also the first black artist to paint a portrait for the gallery. His portrait of Obama will hang in the hall of presidents.

The first African American painter of the first African American president is crying while thanking his mother for getting him paints while they didn’t have much, growing up in south central LA. — laura olin (@lauraolin) February 12, 2018

For her portrait, the former first lady selected Amy Sherald, a local artist out of Baltimore for the task. Sherald was the first woman to win the Portrait Gallery’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition.

“Let’s just start by saying, ‘wow,’ ” Michelle said after seeing the portraits.

"Wow": Michelle Obama says she's a little overwhelmed after the unveiling of her official portrait at the Smithsonian. https://t.co/DEGG5zk8O5 pic.twitter.com/gMvDrKBECF — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 12, 2018

Mrs. Obama’s portrait will hang in the “recent acquisitions” corridor.

In classic Obama fashion, Barack found a way to charm the audience, telling them “we miss you guys.”

.@BarackObama tells the crowd at their portrait unveiling "We miss you guys." pic.twitter.com/kE12ikf1iY — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) February 12, 2018

i love it though, i am FLOODED w emotion for it, the flowers are symbols of chicago, hawaii and kenya pic.twitter.com/2u2UF1kVUc — 💥dodai💥 (@dodaistewart) February 12, 2018

Barack Obama just thanked the artist for capturing, among other things, the “hotness” of Michelle Obama in her portrait — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) February 12, 2018

