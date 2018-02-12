Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

On Saturday (Feb. 10) in Miami, JAY-Z appeared along with the parents of Trayvon Martin at the Trayvon Martin Peace Walk.

He spoke at the annual event honoring the teenager, who at 17 years of age was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida in 2012. Zimmerman was later found not guilty.

“We want to make sure that we stand and support and never forget that Trayvon serves as a beacon of light to the people out here,” he said at the event. “So you guys will never have to go through the pain and hurt that these guys went through.”

JAY-Z says Martin’s death and the subsequent events will forever hold a place in the story of American racial injustice.

“His name will sit alongside the greats who lost their lives to push our culture forward — the Martin Luther Kings, the Gandhis,” he said. “That’s the intention that we set, that his name serves as a beacon of light and hope to push us in a better direction, so thank you guys for your support. Thank you for being here.”

This past March, Jay-Z announced his plans to produce a film and docu-series on Martin. Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Stroy will premiere on the Paramount Network this year.

Watch JAY-Z speak at the march here: