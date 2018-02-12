The opening of Mahogany Books was cause for celebration.
As the owner Ramunda Young told NBC Washington, it’s the first bookstore to open in D.C. east of the Anacostia River in more than 20 years.
Doors opened at the store in late November, but Young and her husband held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to mark the occasion during Black History Month. The store stocks books “by, for and about the African diaspora” she told NBC.
It’s one thing to have your own business, it’s another thing to support another black business. It’s about the “village” being real and relevant. As the owners of MahoganyBooks, we are proud to rock our sweatshirts created by the Black upStart (2016 styles). Funds from each sweater goes to helping them create a school for black entrepreneurs. Grab yours at hustleandtrepdotcom • • #buyblack #cooperativeeconomics #MahoganyBooks #blackbooksmatter #strongertogether
What a day to celebrate the official grand opening…of a dream. From the DC Mayor’s office, to the councilmen, to all of our friends, family, authors, book industry fam and customers part of our village who make this dream a reality every single day. Thank you. ……………… Full size photos on our FB page …………….. #MahoganyBooks #GrandOpening #MahoganyBooksF10 #blackbooksmatter #Ward8 #SEDC
Mahogany Books, which is in the Anacostia Arts Center on Good Hope Road SE, is bringing literature to what Young calls a “book desert.”
Check out the schedule of readings and events here.
Read more on NBC Washington.
