The opening of Mahogany Books was cause for celebration.

As the owner Ramunda Young told NBC Washington, it’s the first bookstore to open in D.C. east of the Anacostia River in more than 20 years.

Doors opened at the store in late November, but Young and her husband held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday to mark the occasion during Black History Month. The store stocks books “by, for and about the African diaspora” she told NBC.

Mahogany Books, which is in the Anacostia Arts Center on Good Hope Road SE, is bringing literature to what Young calls a “book desert.”

