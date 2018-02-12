Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

A D.C. man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Prince George’s County woman who was found in the trunk of a burning car in Southeast D.C. in late December.

Kerrice Lewis was murdered a few days after Christmas. Found dead in her own car after it was set on fire. One of three murders that happened on the same day. Police believe the three knew each other. Tonight, police say they’re still investigating whether there’s a connection. pic.twitter.com/wWk3nv6Sjm — Van Applegate (@vbagate) February 12, 2018

ARREST MADE in murder of Kerrice Lewis. She was found shot in trunk of burning car in SE Dec 28. @DCPoliceDept have arrested 23-year-old Ashton Briscoe of NE. He’s charged w/ first-degree murder @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Wrqtf9DLnM — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) February 11, 2018

Kerrice Lewis, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene at Adrian Street in Southeast D.C. on December 28. Authorities discovered Lewis’ body once the fire was extinguished. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

23-year-old Ashton Briscoe has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in Lewis’ death. Police have yet to name a motive in the crime or any details about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

