Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa
A D.C. man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Prince George’s County woman who was found in the trunk of a burning car in Southeast D.C. in late December.
Kerrice Lewis, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene at Adrian Street in Southeast D.C. on December 28. Authorities discovered Lewis’ body once the fire was extinguished. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
23-year-old Ashton Briscoe has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in Lewis’ death. Police have yet to name a motive in the crime or any details about the relationship between the suspect and victim.
