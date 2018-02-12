Filed Under:d.c. crime, d.c. police
Photo credit: Eyasu Delesa

A D.C. man has been charged with the murder of a 23-year-old Prince George’s County woman who was found in the trunk of a burning car in Southeast D.C. in late December.

Kerrice Lewis, 23, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was pronounced dead on the scene at Adrian Street in Southeast D.C. on December 28. Authorities discovered Lewis’ body once the fire was extinguished. She was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

23-year-old Ashton Briscoe has been charged with first-degree murder while armed in Lewis’ death. Police have yet to name a motive in the crime or any details about the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WPGC - 95.5

Joe Clair Morning Show
DMV Spotlight

Listen Live