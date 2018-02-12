Photo: Xinhua / Joe Russo / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Bruno Mars’ album 24K Magic is a juggernaut that won’t quit. It’s certified double platinum, swept at this year’s GRAMMY awards (including taking home Album of the Year) and launched the hit singles “That’s What I Like,” “Versace On The Floor,” and “Finese,” which includes the hit remix with Cardi B.

And there’s more time to come between Mars and Cardi B. After teasing the two will tour together into announcing the cities they’ll soon be visiting for the ‘finale’ run of the 24k Magic World Tour, the pair have finally announced the dates for their outing together – 23 in all.

The outing kicks off September 7 in Denver and concludes with four dates at Los Angeles’ Staples Center in late October. Tickets go on sale this Friday via LiveNation.

See the dates below:

9/7 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/8 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

9/15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/23 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/28 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/1 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/2 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/11 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/15 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20 – Austin, TX** @ Circuit of the Americas

10/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

10/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center