Photo credit: SIPA, © Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Combine Kevin Hart with Lavar Ball and you are bound to be entertained. I mean, that’s exactly what happened when the comedian teamed up with the Big Baller for a video segment called “Cold as Balls” on Kevin’s Laugh Out Loud network.

In the video, Hart and Ball, both taking ice baths, have an hilarious back-and-forth where the comedian interviews Ball about being an NBA and a big baller.

Kevin Hart + Lavar Ball need to be in a movie 😂 pic.twitter.com/OQ2kXYHh0k — WORLD STAR FANS (@WorIdStarComedy) February 9, 2018

“There’s no tape you dunking a basketball? Nobody’s got a VHS?” Hart asked. “They don’t even got you smacking the backboard. Nobody’s got you tapping the backboard, nobody’s got you on the fast break. Where is the footage?”

“No footage is needed!” Ball exclaimed.

“You’re a liar!” Hart responded.

Watch the full video here.