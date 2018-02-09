Photo credit: © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports, Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A. Smith just threw gasoline all over the Wizards-are-better-without-John-Wall-narrative. While discussing Dwyane Wade’s return to the Miami Heat, Smith pivoted his attention to the Washington Wizards.

Catch the statement around 2:05 mark in the video below.

“Put that camera on me please. John Wall of the Washington Wizards, my brother,” Smith said. “You can ball, you’re getting your money but this team looks kinda good without you. Hurry back..you need to bro, before they forget about you.”

The Wizards are 5-2 since Wall has been shelved, suffering their second loss in his absence Thursday night against the Boston Celtics. Before their consecutive losses, the Wizards were averaging a league-high 32.2 assists per game during the five game winning streak.

Regardless of record and how well the Wizards play, the idea that the Wizards are better without John Wall is “comical” as Bradley Beal pointed out.

There has been some tension surrounding the team’s play without Wall.

Marcin Gortat caused a bit of a stir lwhen appeared to take a subliminal shot at Wall, tweeting “Unbelievable win tonight ! Great “team” victory,” with the word team in inauspicious quotes.

The franchise point guard apparently found Gortat’s tweet funny, responding with an “lol.” During Wall’s appearance on “Sportscenter,” Michael Smith asked him about his response.

John Wall on ESPN just said “funny hearing Gortat talking when he gets the most spoon-fed easiest baskets cause of him” pic.twitter.com/U3zOdCCu2x — Sigh (@Groovy_Ky) February 6, 2018

Read his full statement below:

Nah, I didn’t delete itSomebody else deleted it for me. I stand by what I say. It was funny when I put ‘laugh out loud’ because … it was just the way he put the ‘team’ in the little [quotation] marks, and I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ But it is what it is, everybody has their own opinions, they say what they say. I know what I do and what I bring to a team. I know I’m a team player, I average almost 10 assists a game, I’m very prideful in finding my teammates and getting these guys easy shots. It was more just shocking to hear it from [Gortat] and understanding that he gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever.

