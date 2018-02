Photo via PGPD

A pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County Thursday and police are looking for the culprit.

At approximately 6:50 p.m. a SUV was making a left turn from St. Barnabas Road onto Wheeler Road, police say. The SUV struck a pedestrian who was in a crosswalk crossing Wheeler Road. The driver of the SUV left the scene.

The adult male pedestrian was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the SUV did not remain on the scene. Wheeler Road WB is closed at St. Barnabas Road. Please use caution. Anyone w/ info in this investigation call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. You don’t have to reveal your identity. $$$ reward. #MDTraffic pic.twitter.com/lCycCNCW0n — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) February 9, 2018

