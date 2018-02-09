Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of passes to our exclusive “Galentines Day” hosted by our very own Poet & RCA recording artist Tinashe.

The cozy event takes place Tuesday, February 13 at a private location.

Galentines Day is a day to celebrate sisterly love and vibe with your girls…no drama!

Catch DJ Miss H.E.R rocking the place, along with food provided by Eat 170.com, and sweets from Basket Treats by Alexis Streets

Celebrity make-up artist Kym Lee will also give you tips to beat your face!

Winners must Be 21+.

For WPGC’s complete contest rules, go here