In honor of Black History Month, WPGC presents George Clinton: the History of Funk!

Come through the District Live, 1015 Half Street in Southeast D.C., on Friday, February 16, from noon to 2 p.m. Our own Joe Clair will host a Q&A and book signing featuring the godfather of funk and founder of of Parliament-Funkadelic.

Related: George Clinton Still Has The Funk

From Childish Gambino to Kendrick Lamar, credit for today’s funk revival goes to the legendary George Clinton.

Related: George Clinton Reveals the Advice He Gave to Kendrick Lamar

The event is free and open to the public, so get here early to claim a seat. Books will be available for purchase on site.

Follow @WPGC on Twitter

Follow @WPGC on Instagram