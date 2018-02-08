Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Chance the Rapper has teamed up with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Dwayne Wade to produce the new basketball movie, Shot In The Dark.

The movie tells the story of high school basketball player Tyquone Greer. The Orr Academy High School player scored the winning shot at a game just one week after being shot in the leg at a party.

“Shot in the Dark is an authentic and realistic look at high school sports in Chicago and what it means for our youth,” Chance said in a statement on the project.

The documentary, directed by Dustin Nakao Haider, is scheduled to debut on Fox February 24.