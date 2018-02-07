(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Can we just go ahead and say Will Smith is the coolest dad on earth?

The legendary rapper and actor trolled and congratulated his son Jaden, all at the same time, by recreating his “Icon” video to celebrate the song hitting 100 million streams on Spotify.

“Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You,” Smith captions the post.

In the parody video, the older Smith matches Jaden’s moves, down to the bleach blonde hair and short shorts.

Jaden’s reaction to the video was heartwarming.

“Dad this is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen in my life you’re the best father anyone could ask for thank you for allowing me to express myself even when I take it too far sometimes I love you more than you will ever know because you taught me how to love,” he wrote.