If we weren’t sure about how John Wall felt about Marcin Gortat before, then we certainly know after the point guard was completely transparent about his feelings on ESPN Tuesday night.

Gortat caused a bit of a stir last week when appeared to take a subliminal shot at Wall, tweeting “Unbelievable win tonight ! Great “team” victory,” with the word team in inauspicious quotes.

Unbelievable win tonight ! Great "team" victory! — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) February 2, 2018

The franchise point guard apparently found Gortat’s tweet funny, responding with an “lol.” During Wall’s appearance on “Sportscenter,” Michael Smith asked him about his response.

John Wall on ESPN just said “funny hearing Gortat talking when he gets the most spoon-fed easiest baskets cause of him” pic.twitter.com/U3zOdCCu2x — Sigh (@Groovy_Ky) February 6, 2018

Read his full statement below:

Nah, I didn’t delete itSomebody else deleted it for me. I stand by what I say. It was funny when I put ‘laugh out loud’ because … it was just the way he put the ‘team’ in the little [quotation] marks, and I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ But it is what it is, everybody has their own opinions, they say what they say. I know what I do and what I bring to a team. I know I’m a team player, I average almost 10 assists a game, I’m very prideful in finding my teammates and getting these guys easy shots. It was more just shocking to hear it from [Gortat] and understanding that he gets the most assists from me and the most spoon-fed baskets ever.

The Wizards are 5-1 in Wall’s absence, suffering their first loss 115-102 Tuesday night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Before the loss, the Wizards were averaging a league-high 32.2 assists per game during the five game winning streak.

Regardless of record and how well they played, the idea that the Wizards are better without John Wall is “comical” as Bradley Beal pointed out.

The drama surrounding John Wall and Marcin Gortat has brought attention from all over. On Tuesday, news broke that the Wizards are actively looking to trade Gortat, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst.

Other players, such as Kelly Oubre and Bradley Beal have also shared their thoughts–Oubre saying “it don’t make no sense.”

Right , smh don’t make no sense https://t.co/HrCAlMmqvq — Wave Papi (@KELLYOUBREJR) February 7, 2018

The NBA tradeline is fast approaching and it’s yet to be seen what exactly will happen. Though, at this point, it’d be shocking if Gortat remained a Wizard– the center logged only 17 minutes against the 76ers Tuesday night.

