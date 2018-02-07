Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)
Quincy Jones could quite possibly be the most interesting man in the world. The Motown founder sat down with Vulture for an interview and told some wild stories.
Here’s a list of the most interesting tidbits from Jones’ interview.
- Michael Jackson stole a lot of stuff and was greedy, Jones said. “He was as Machiavellian as they come.”
- A Chicago mobster by the name of Sam Giancana killed John Kennedy.
- “Rock ain’t nothing but a white version of rhythm and blues”
- The Beatles were the worst musicians in the world.
- Oprah doesn’t have the chops to be POTUS.
- Marlon Brando slept with James Baldwin, Richard Pryor, and Marvin Gaye.
- He used to date Ivanka Trump.
- Cyndi Lauper was a diva.
- Tevin Campbell deserves more acclaim.
- U2 isn’t make good music anymore.
The social media reaction to the latest interview was hilarious.
Check out the full interview here.