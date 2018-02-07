Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Quincy Jones could quite possibly be the most interesting man in the world. The Motown founder sat down with Vulture for an interview and told some wild stories.

Here’s a list of the most interesting tidbits from Jones’ interview.

Michael Jackson stole a lot of stuff and was greedy, Jones said. “He was as Machiavellian as they come.” A Chicago mobster by the name of Sam Giancana killed John Kennedy. “Rock ain’t nothing but a white version of rhythm and blues” The Beatles were the worst musicians in the world. Oprah doesn’t have the chops to be POTUS. Marlon Brando slept with James Baldwin, Richard Pryor, and Marvin Gaye. He used to date Ivanka Trump. Cyndi Lauper was a diva. Tevin Campbell deserves more acclaim. U2 isn’t make good music anymore.

The social media reaction to the latest interview was hilarious.

Quincy Jones is spilling tea like pic.twitter.com/CQev65AkfZ — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2018

Quincy Jones: MJ was greedy, the Beatles trash, Marlon Brando and Marvin Gaye were smashing. Mob killed JFK. Clinton’s still evil. pic.twitter.com/prvbezKZpN — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) February 7, 2018

Me: Mr. Jones, let me start with a simple quest–

Quincy Jones: Ray Charles could fly a plane

Me: I'm sorry what

QJ: It's crazy, right! What was your question?

Me: Yeah I

QJ: Marlon Brando married a bathtub in Majorca in 1954

Me: Just–

QJ: Man life is NUTS! — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) February 7, 2018

also, if you had sex with marlon brando and wanted to keep that on the low, you better outlive quincy jones. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) February 7, 2018

*logs on* Quincy Jones: pic.twitter.com/bSlGVAhBAv — Bank Black With Your Vibranium (@Steph_I_Will) February 7, 2018

Quincy Jones in his Interview with Vulture like pic.twitter.com/ypGWXoo0Pq — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 7, 2018

Check out the full interview here.