Photo via PGPD

A 46-year-old has been charged with stabbing and killing a 61-year-old man in Temple Hills in late January.

Dynel Jackson, of no fixed address, has been charged with first degree murder in 61-year-old Lorenzo Dancy’s death.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Geneva Lane in Camp Springs at around 12:25 a.m. They found an adult man on the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute during which the suspect stabbed the victim, police say.

The suspect was arrested in North Carolina and is currently awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County. He’s charged with first and second degree murder and related charges.

